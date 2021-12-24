Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram-starrer Minnal Murali was released on Netflix on December 24. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the synopsis of the film reads, "A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs." Having said that, as per the reviews, the superhero adventure flick has received mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Minnal Murali got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Minnal Murali Review: Bejoy Nambiar Calls Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film ‘An Absolute RIOT’ (View Post).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Minnal Murali movie download, Minnal Murali movie download in 720p HD, Minnal Murali movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Minnal Murali Full Movie Download, Minnal Murali Tamilrockers, Minnal Murali Tamilrockers HD Download, Minnal Murali Movie Download Pagalworld, Minnal Murali Movie Download Filmyzilla, Minnal Murali Movie Download Openload, Minnal Murali Movie Download Tamilrockers, Minnal Murali Movie Download Movierulz, Minnal Murali Movie Download 720p, Minnal Murali Full Movie Download 480p, Minnal Murali Full Movie Download bolly4u, Minnal Murali Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Minnal Murali Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas Gives Malayalam Movie Buffs a Superhero Worth Rooting for in Basil Joseph’s Netflix Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Minnal Murali Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps.

For the unversed, Minnal Murali sees Tovino Thomas as Jaison Varghese aka Minnal Murali, Guru Somasundaram as Shibu. Apart from the leads, the film stars Aju Varghese, Femina George, Baiju Santosh and P Balachandran, among others. Minnal Murali is currently streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).