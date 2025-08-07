Thalaivar Rajinikanth is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Coolie. Undoubtedly one of the most awaited releases of Indian cinema in 2025, the action drama will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) fame, the film has a star-studded ensemble including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir in key roles. Rajinikanth recently travelled from Chennai to Hyderabad, and a video of the Tamil superstar inside the flight has gone viral on social media. ‘Coolie’ Diaries: Nagarjuna Reveals How Rajinikanth Won Hearts by Gifting Packets to All 350 Members on Set During Thailand Shoot (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth Obliges Fan’s Request Mid-Flight

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth was seen flying economy with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. However, the 74-year-old cinema legend had no idea that an ordinary flight for him would become a lifetime memory for some of his lucky fellow passengers. In the viral video, as soon as Rajinikanth boarded the flight, a fan from the back shouted in Tamil, "Thalaiva, face paknum," which means, "Thalaiva, we want to see your face.

Upon hearing the sweet request, Rajinikanth stood up from his seat, turned back, and greeted everyone on the flight with his million-dollar smile and folded hands. This kind gesture from the cinema legend instantly sent the cabin into a frenzy of cheers and applause.

Rajinikanth Greets Fans During His Flight From Chennai to Hyderabad

Internet Reacts

After the video went viral online, netizens shared their reactions to Thlaviar's kind gesture. One user wrote, "Rajinikanth is more than a movie star; his life itself is a model for others to follow." Another wrote, "The reason they all like him is because he looks like any other ordinary tamilian except he has a swag that no other Indian actor has." Another commented, "Ths only reason why he is a super Star" ‘Coolie’ Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Returns As Sathyaraj’s Friend in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Entertainer, Set for August 14 Release (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Rajinikanth’s Viral Flight Video

Watch the Trailer of ‘Coolie’:

About ‘Coolie’

Coolie is generating immense excitement among fans as it marks the debut collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for hits like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The movie follows the story of a kingpin seeking revenge from his old enemies while shedding light on the dark world of gold smuggling. Initially, fans speculated that Coolie might be connected to Loki's famed LCU. However, the makers have confirmed that the movie is a standalone project. Coolie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

