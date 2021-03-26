When it comes to Malayalam cinema, the name which comes to our mind first is superstar Mammootty. Talking on the same lines, the actor's latest release happens to be One that has hit the screens on March 26. Helmed by Santhosh Vishwanath, the film sees the actor essaying the role of Kerala's Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran. Apart from the lead, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan in key roles. And well, the movie's early reviews are out and this can't be true. Kaadan Review: Rana Daggubati's Performance Gets Unanimously Hailed While The Film Disappoints Critics

As going by the reviews on Twitter, Mammootty's One movie is a total disappointment. Yes, you read that right. While the star's performance has been lauded in the flick, the premise and other elements have been given a thumbs down by the moviegoers. Frankly, the script seems the main culprit. Here, check out some Twitter reactions below. Saina Review: Parineeti Chopra As the Badminton Champ Saina Nehwal Wins Critics' Approval! 

Average

Bad Script

Okay

Disappointment

One Movie Review

Well, after going through the above reviews, we feel, it's better if you don't watch the movie on the big screens. But if you happen to be a huge fan of Mammootty, then definitely go for it, as he is the only best part of the film. Have you watched One already? Tell us your view about the film in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).