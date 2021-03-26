When it comes to Malayalam cinema, the name which comes to our mind first is superstar Mammootty. Talking on the same lines, the actor's latest release happens to be One that has hit the screens on March 26. Helmed by Santhosh Vishwanath, the film sees the actor essaying the role of Kerala's Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran. Apart from the lead, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan in key roles. And well, the movie's early reviews are out and this can't be true. Kaadan Review: Rana Daggubati's Performance Gets Unanimously Hailed While The Film Disappoints Critics.

As going by the reviews on Twitter, Mammootty's One movie is a total disappointment. Yes, you read that right. While the star's performance has been lauded in the flick, the premise and other elements have been given a thumbs down by the moviegoers. Frankly, the script seems the main culprit. Here, check out some Twitter reactions below. Saina Review: Parineeti Chopra As the Badminton Champ Saina Nehwal Wins Critics' Approval!

Average

#One Average reports for first half . Nothing impressive so far . Bobby Sanjay failed to create a strong script for first half . Hoping movie will be on track with second half and climax 🤞#Mammootty — 💥Midhun V Panoor💥 (@Midhun2255) March 26, 2021

Bad Script

#One is a badly written & utopian (a)political propaganda with Mammootty being the only saving grace -- as an ideal Chief Minister without any greys or oppprtunism akin to Mahaabali. A textbook example of intentions alone won't count. Tread at your own risk! — Vivek (@sonder_being) March 26, 2021

Okay

The best thing about #OneMovie is Murali Gopy. His character is a worthy successor to the character played by Murali in #TheKing. As for the rest... — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) March 26, 2021

Disappointment

#OneMovie #One Big Disappointment 😑😪 ✅ #Mammootty As Usual, Stylish 😘 ❌Core Idea Was Nice, But Execution Fails Miserably 😪 ❌ Weak Script, Direction & Characterisation ❌ Throughout Lagging, UnWanted Sentiments, Lack Of Clapping Moments 😴 Ver: Avoidable -#SK #SKreviews — SK Reviews (@SK_SHA_KOLLAM) March 26, 2021

One Movie Review

#OneMovie deals with 'right to recall bill' . Avg 1st half & lengthy but exciting 2nd half. Lack of wow factors. Unwanted emotional elements & strong ending. A cakewalk role for @mammukka . Verdict : watchable#Mammootty #one #Review — Kaattalan Media (@KaattalanM) March 26, 2021

Well, after going through the above reviews, we feel, it's better if you don't watch the movie on the big screens. But if you happen to be a huge fan of Mammootty, then definitely go for it, as he is the only best part of the film. Have you watched One already? Tell us your view about the film in the comment section below.

