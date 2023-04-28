Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is a light-hearted family entertainer starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The Malayalam film directed by Akhil Sathyan also features Innocent, Viji Venkatesh, Mukesh, Anjana Jayaprakash, Indrans among others in key roles. The film produced by Full Moon Cinema released in theatres today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum Review: Netizens Hail Fahadh Faasil – Akhil Sathyan’s Malayalam Film As ‘Clean Family Entertainer’.

Watch The Trailer Of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum Below:

Apart from Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Citadel, PS2, Agent, Evil Dead Rise among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

