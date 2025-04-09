In 1995, during the 100th-day celebration of his hit gangster action film Baashha, Rajinikanth openly criticised the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), holding them responsible for the decline in law and order in the state. Though the Tamil superstar didn't name anyone, it was perceived as an attack on then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress Jayalalithaa, leading to serious consequences to RM Veerappan, a minister and the film's producer. In RMV The King Maker, a documentary of the former TN minister, Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the controversial speech against Jayalalithaa. Jayalalitha No More and Karunanidhi Ill, I Will Fill The Vacuum in Tamil Nadu Politics: Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth on His Controversial Speech Against Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha

Talking about RM Veerappan in his documentary, Rajinikanth praised the former politician for his generosity and down-to-earth nature, calling him a "true kingmaker." The Tamil superstar said that RM Veerappan was among the few people he deeply respected in life, alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Cho Ramaswamy. He also spoke about the controversial speech he gave about Jayalalithaa during the 100th-day celebration of Baashha.

Expressing regret for his remarks, Rajinikanth said, "I shouldn't have spoken about the bomb culture in the presence of RM Veerappan on the stage by my side. I didn't have clarity back then. He was an AIADMK minister back then. Jayalalithaa removed him from his position as he did not object to the speech against the government."

Rajinikanth on His Controversial 1995 Speech on Then Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

#Thalaivar video byte for Late RM Verappan ayya . #Baasha producer and Ex minister He shares about Baasha 100th day function which #SuperstarRajinikanth spoke against late Jayalalitha which resulted of sacking him from ministry .” #Rajinikanth | #Superstar @rajinikanth |… pic.twitter.com/nWFPgpGPSB — Suresh balaji (@surbalutwt) April 9, 2025

He said the incident disturbed him so much that he couldn’t sleep that night. The next morning, he apologised to RM Veerappan. Recalling his reaction to the apology, Rajinikanth said: "He acted like nothing had happened. I asked him if I could explain this to the CM, but he said no as she would not change her decision. 'So, its better not to spoil your name by asking. Also, it would not be right for me to join after your request'," Veerappan had said, recalled Rajinikanth. ‘Coolie’ Release Date: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Actioner Locks Independence Day 2025 – Check New Poster.

Watch ‘RMV The King Maker’ Preview

Meanwhile on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Coolie. The movie also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruthi Haasan, among others, in key roles. Coolie is scheduled for a grand released on Augsut 14, 2025.

