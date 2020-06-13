Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu

The film 16 Vayathinile starring Rajinikanth, late actress Sridevi and Kamal Haasan revolved around a 16-year-old schoolgirl named Mayil and the challenges she faces and overcomes. Written and directed by P Bharathiraja, this movie not only turned out to be a huge hit but it also attained cult status in Tamil Cinema. As per latest reports, 16 Vayathinile will be released in Telugu once again with a new title, Neekosam Nireekshana. Annaatthe: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Film Is All Set for Pongal 2021 Release.

Producer Bama Rajkannu confirmed to ETimes that 16 Vayathinile will be released digitally as Neekosam Nireekshana. About it he was further quoted as saying, "This memorable film will surely impress the audience. We have already released five songs from the film and they have received a good response. We will also be changing scenes with duration of thirty minutes in the film before releasing it." Well, fans of Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Kamal Haasan must definitely be excited to watch the film of this famous trio.

The music of 16 Vayathinile was composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and the report states that the songs have been restored in Telugu. This film had won numerous accolades and one among them was National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for S Janaki. So are you excited for this Telugu version of 16 Vayathinile? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

