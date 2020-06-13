Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu

South Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST
A+
A-
Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu
16 Vayathinile (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The film 16 Vayathinile starring Rajinikanth, late actress Sridevi and Kamal Haasan revolved around a 16-year-old schoolgirl named Mayil and the challenges she faces and overcomes. Written and directed by P Bharathiraja, this movie not only turned out to be a huge hit but it also attained cult status in Tamil Cinema. As per latest reports, 16 Vayathinile will be released in Telugu once again with a new title, Neekosam Nireekshana. Annaatthe: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Film Is All Set for Pongal 2021 Release.

Producer Bama Rajkannu confirmed to ETimes that 16 Vayathinile will be released digitally as Neekosam Nireekshana. About it he was further quoted as saying, “This memorable film will surely impress the audience. We have already released five songs from the film and they have received a good response. We will also be changing scenes with duration of thirty minutes in the film before releasing it.” Well, fans of Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Kamal Haasan must definitely be excited to watch the film of this famous trio. Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Recreate Mom Sridevi’s Legendary 'Kate Nahi Kat Te' Song, Says ‘Those Latkas And Jhatkas Were So Perfect’.

The music of 16 Vayathinile was composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and the report states that the songs have been restored in Telugu. This film had won numerous accolades and one among them was National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for S Janaki. So are you excited for this Telugu version of 16 Vayathinile? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
16 Vayathinile 16 Vayathinile As Neekosam Nireekshana 16 Vayathinile In Telugu 16 Vayathinile OTT Kamal Haasan Neekosam Nireekshana OTT Producer Bama Rajkannu Rajinikanth South Cinema Sridevi
You might also like
Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?
South

Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?
Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Critics Impressed with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quirky Characters!
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Critics Impressed with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quirky Characters!
Ajay Devgn Fans Trend #BoycottBhujOnOTT After Reports Suggest That Bhuj: The Pride Of India May Head for a Digital Release
Bollywood

Ajay Devgn Fans Trend #BoycottBhujOnOTT After Reports Suggest That Bhuj: The Pride Of India May Head for a Digital Release
Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)
South

Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)
Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)
South

Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)
Janhvi Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor's TikTok Videos: My Team Sends Me her References and Asks Me to Be Active Like Her
Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor's TikTok Videos: My Team Sends Me her References and Asks Me to Be Active Like Her
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?
South

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?
April: Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Was Supposed to Play the Role of an Investigating Officer in Satya Rayala’s Directorial Debut (Read Details)
South

April: Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Was Supposed to Play the Role of an Investigating Officer in Satya Rayala’s Directorial Debut (Read Details)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement