Actor Ram Pothineni is likely to get hitched very soon. According to online sources, Ram Pothineni, who has been in a relationship for a while now, will make an announcement regarding his marriage soon. The iSmart Shankar actor, is in love with his school classmate for years now, and it has since been reported that both families have approved of their relationship. They're going to get married soon. Jawan First Look: Ram Pothineni Says ‘Never Knew The Charming Shah Rukh Khan Could Look So Damn Menacing.’

Ram Pothineni's wedding is expected to take place in either August or September. The marriage's other details are being kept secret for the time being. Ram Pothineni's next acting project is the action drama The Warrior, set for release in July, in which he will play the major character. Ram Pothineni and Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu’s Untitled Project Kickstarts With a Muhrat Puja in Hyderabad (View Pics).

With the 2006 film Devadasu, Ram Pothineni made his acting debut, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South. Since then, he has appeared in superhit movies like Ready, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Kandireega, Pandaga Chesko, Nenu Sailaja and iSmart Shankar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).