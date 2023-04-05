Ravanasura happens to be one of the most awaited film's of this year and fans can't wait to see the "Mass Maharaja" Ravi Teja on screen again. Starting out his career with the film Karthavyam, and worked his way up to lead roles, he has now become one of the biggest stars in the South. And now he will be essaying the role of a bad guy in Ravanasura, which looks like it has taken inspiration from the movie Joker. August 16 1947 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Gautham Karthik, Revathy and AR Murugadoss' Film!

And in case you're wondering what the film is all about, don't worry we've got you. Here's everything you need to know about Ravanasura before its release.

Cast - Ravanasura stars Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, Daksha Nagarkar and many more.

Plot - An investigating officer is assigned to look into brutal murders. He narrows the killer down to Ravindra, a criminal lawyer who secretly leads a double life and has a penchant for killing.

Watch the Trailer for Ravanasura Here:

Release Date - This psychological action thriller will release in theatres on April 7. Tiger Nageswara Rao Release Date: Ravi Teja and Director Vamsee's Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 20.

Review - The review for Ravansura is currently not out, this page will be updated as soon as it is.

