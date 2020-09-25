September 25, 2020 will always be remembered as the day that the entertainment fraternity lost a gem- singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. SP Bala was hospitalised on August 5, 2020 with mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive. After more than a month of hospitalisation and unstable health, the singer's condition deteriorated on September 24 and he breathed his last on September 25, 2020 at MGM Healthcare, Chennai. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

SP, who has the Guinness World Record of having recorded more than 40000 songs in almost 17 languages, was a revered singer in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and even Hindi film industries. In fact, his last song was for Thalaivar Rajinikanth's film with Director Siva, titled Annaatthe. Rajinikanth Mourns the Loss of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Says ‘You Have Been My Voice for Many Years’ (Watch Video).



With a career spanning over 5 decades, SP Balasubrahmanyam's death is a huge loss to the entertainment industry in India. Our condolences and prayers are with the singer's family in these tough times!

