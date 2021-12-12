Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad is set to make his debut in the OTT space with upcoming web film titled Senapathi. The makers of 'Senapathi' came up with the announcement along with the motion poster, which revealed that the movie is an intriguing thriller. RRR: SS Rajamouli Talks About Working With Telugu’s Top Heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR for His Magnum Opus.

The motion poster starts off with a conversation, between a grandfather and his grandchild, where the former narrates a 'pitta katha' of a king, his seven sons, who go out fishing (a popular folk tale in Telugu). Rajendra Prasad's narration intrigues, as his look is revealed. Rajendra Prasad's raw, realistic look in the film is unleashed in the poster, which also has an imprint of a gun on his face. With only tinted black-and-white colours, the poster portrays a serious look. Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anticipation Rises Among Viewers for Upcoming Nominations After Priyanka Singh’s Exit From the Show.

The redemption drama, which is set to be streamed on Aha, also features Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, and Rakendu Mouli in crucial roles. The web original is helmed by Pavan Sadineni, who earlier directed 'Prema Ishq Kadhal' and 'Savitri', the film is produced by Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments.

