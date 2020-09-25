SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on the afternoon of September 25. The veteran singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital where he was initially getting his treatment for COVID-19. His son, SP Charan who was regularly updating his fans about his father's health condition, confirmed his demise by saying his legacy will live on forever. SPB's demise is a major blow to the entire Indian entertainment industry. While celebs in South are offering their condolences to his grieving family, B-town actors too are praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher are among the many names who tweeted their shocking reactions to SP Balasubrahmanyam's tragic demise. Check out their sad reactions. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: 8 Melodious Songs That Are Proof of Why the Late Singer Was the Perfect Playback Voice for Salman Khan! (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

Akshay Kumar

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

Ajay Devgn

SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad 😞 to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh

हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020

Neil Nitin Mukesh

My deepest condolences to the entire family. This is really sad news indeed. Have loved all his songs. His voice and style was unparalleled. May you Rest in peace sir !!🙏🏻 #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/aLyoMPHYuB — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 25, 2020

Manoj Joshi

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam passes away. End of an era! ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/7edgoSfzo8 — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) September 25, 2020

Anupam Kher

एस पी बालासुब्रमण्यम जी के जाने का सुनकर मन की गहराइयों तक एक दर्द भरी टीस उठी।एक दो बार उन्हें मिलने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ था।उनकी आवाज़ में तो जादू था ही था। उनकी मुस्कुराहट भी आत्मा तक पहुँचती थी। प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली। ओम शान्ति ओम।🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Suzjo47rpc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM hospital in August after he was tested positive for COVID-19. While doctors had advised him to observe home quarantine, he insisted on getting admitted for his family's safety. While his coronavirus report came in negative on September 4, his condition didn't improve but got deteriorated further. The actor was on life support since the last couple of days but eventually lost his long battle.

