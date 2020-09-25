SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on the afternoon of September 25. The veteran singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital where he was initially getting his treatment for COVID-19. His son, SP Charan who was regularly updating his fans about his father's health condition, confirmed his demise by saying his legacy will live on forever. SPB's demise is a major blow to the entire Indian entertainment industry. While celebs in South are offering their condolences to his grieving family, B-town actors too are praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher are among the many names who tweeted their shocking reactions to SP Balasubrahmanyam's tragic demise. Check out their sad reactions. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: 8 Melodious Songs That Are Proof of Why the Late Singer Was the Perfect Playback Voice for Salman Khan! (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Riteish Deshmukh

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Manoj Joshi

Anupam Kher

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM hospital in August after he was tested positive for COVID-19. While doctors had advised him to observe home quarantine, he insisted on getting admitted for his family's safety. While his coronavirus report came in negative on September 4, his condition didn't improve but got deteriorated further. The actor was on life support since the last couple of days but eventually lost his long battle.

We at LatestLY pray for his departed soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).