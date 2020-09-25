Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25. His son, SP Charan in his interaction with media confirmed the news of his father's demise by saying, "SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1:04 pm." The singer was receiving his COVID-29 treatment in Chennai's MGM hospital and was in ICU for many days. The news of his demise has certainly shattered the entire fraternity and South celebs are busy praying for his departed soul. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Fans Mourn the Loss Of Legendary Indian Singer, Say His Iconic Voice Will Be Cherished Forever

Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Prithviraj are among the many names who offered their condolences to his grieving family. Check out their tweets. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74

Chiranjeevi

Heartbroken!! RIP SP Balu garu. pic.twitter.com/YTgZEBdvo9 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 25, 2020

Mohanlal

A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/3KG1JOcGLG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2020

Rajinikanth

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

Kamal Haasan

Jr NTR

Indian Music has lost its favourite son. Devastated! In a Legendary career spanning over five decades,Padma Bhushan S.P Balasubrahmanyam Garu has breathed life into over 40,000 songs. As long as music exists in this universe, you will live on sir 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 25, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

Ram Charan

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan

Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aKju0579gB — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 25, 2020

AR Rahman

Venkatesh Daggubati

Extremely sad to hear the news of SP Balasubramaniam Garu’s passing. We have lost a legend today. I’ve had the privilege to work with him in some of my best movies like Prema and Pavitra Bandham. Your legacy will live on Sir! My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP🙏 #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/sGoudws2sS — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to the hospital in August after he was tested positive for COVID-19. While doctors had advised him to observe home quarantine, he insisted on getting admitted for the sake of his family. It's been 50 days since the veteran actor was receiving his treatment for coronavirus and though his recent reports came in negative, his condition wasn't getting any better. An official statement by the hospital authorities suggests he suffered from cardio-respiratory arrest.

We pray for his departed soul to rest in peace.

