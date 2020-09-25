Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25. His son, SP Charan in his interaction with media confirmed the news of his father's demise by saying, "SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1:04 pm." The singer was receiving his COVID-29 treatment in Chennai's MGM hospital and was in ICU for many days. The news of his demise has certainly shattered the entire fraternity and South celebs are busy praying for his departed soul. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Fans Mourn the Loss Of Legendary Indian Singer, Say His Iconic Voice Will Be Cherished Forever

Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Prithviraj are among the many names who offered their condolences to his grieving family. Check out their tweets. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74

Chiranjeevi

Mohanlal

Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan

Jr NTR

Mahesh Babu

Ram Charan

Dulquer Salmaan

AR Rahman

Venkatesh Daggubati

SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to the hospital in August after he was tested positive for COVID-19. While doctors had advised him to observe home quarantine, he insisted on getting admitted for the sake of his family. It's been 50 days since the veteran actor was receiving his treatment for coronavirus and though his recent reports came in negative, his condition wasn't getting any better. An official statement by the hospital authorities suggests he suffered from cardio-respiratory arrest.

We pray for his departed soul to rest in peace.

