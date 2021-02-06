In a shocking turn of events, aspiring actor and model, Srivatsav Chandrasekar passed away on Thursday (Feb 4). Reportedly, he died by suicide. The young lad was found hanging in a house that was owned by his father which was used for professional purpose. For the one's who aren't aware, he was part of Dhanush-starrer Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta (2019) and also had made his presence felt in web-series Vallamai Tharayo. Reports also claim that police are investigating the matter. Christopher Plummer Dies at 91: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Others Pay Tribute to 'The Sound of Music' Star.

Srivatsav had informed his family that he is going for a shoot before leaving his home in Premabar (Chennai). Reportedly, the actor was going through psychological issues and was also getting treated for the same. His last rites were performed yesterday (Feb 5). Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Balaji Murugadoss' Father Passes Away in Chennai.

As soon as this said news broke online, fraternity people could not believe it and mourned the loss of the actor via their respective social media handles. Vallamai Tharayo, digital series, made for YouTube recently had grabbed a lot of eyeballs owing to its unconventional content. May his soul RIP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).