Superstar Suriya Shares a Smiling Selfie with Wife Jyothika (See Pic)

Superstar Suriya with Wife Jyothika (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Southern superstar Suriya has shared a happy selfie with his actress-wife Jyothika. Suriya on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph of himself with Jyothika. The two are seen looking at the camera and smiling. The actor just wrote alongside the image: "@jyothikah" Soorarai Pottru: Suriya Starrer Based On Captain GR Gopinath’s Life to Release in Kannada?

The photograph currently has over 2000 likes on the photo-sharing website. On the acting front, Suriya will be seen in "Aakaasam Nee HaddhuRa" directed by Sudha Kongara. The film will release on April 8. On the Bollywood front, he will be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan in the upcoming film Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. Soorarai Pottru Teaser: Suriya Seems to Be in His Best Form in This Inspiring True Story of a Man With an Extraordinary Dream (Watch Video)

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.