Chennai,May 2: One of Tamil cinema's top directors Lokesh Kanakaraj has now confirmed that he will indeed be making a standalone film with actor Suriya on Rolex, the character Suriya played in the ace director's blockbuster film 'Vikram'. Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has chosen to go off social media for a short while until the promotions of his upcoming film 'Coolie', featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, begin, was recently asked by mediapersons if fans could expect Suriya and him to join hands for a project.

Responding to the question, the director said, "Definitely! Rolex is there! We do not know when it will come out. Sir (Suriya) has (prior)commitment next. I have commitments. I have 'Kaithi 2' (with Karthi) coming up immediately. So, once I finish, we will decide when to do. But we will definitely do the film." Vikram: Netizens React To Suriya’s Cameo In Kamal Haasan-Starrer, Say ‘Rolex Steals The Entire Show’.

The announcement has brought immense joy to fans of actor Suriya as Lokesh Kanakaraj is at present one of the top directors in the industry with a 100 per cent success rate, with all of his films, including the Vijay-starrer 'Master' and 'Leo' and the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' going on to emerge as blockbusters.

Suriya only made a guest appearance in Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Vikram' but it went on to make a huge impact. Suriya's character Rolex appeared in the fag end of the film Vikram for about two minutes. However, it was so impactful that people have now begun to eagerly await the character's arrival in the next instalment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe(LCU). ‘Retro’: Suriya Suffered a Blow to His Head While Shooting for Director Karthik Subbaraj’s Action Entertainer, Discloses Nasser.

Meanwhile, Lokesh's next film to hit the screens will be the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie'. The film, which is expected to be an action thriller, is scheduled to hit screens on August 14 this year. It will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles. Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

