Sushmitha Suicide Case: Have Parents of the Late Singer Donated Her Eyes?

Playback Singer Sushmitha (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Sushmitha, young singer of Sandalwood, committed suicide on February 17. It was due to dowry harassment that this young playback singer decided to end her life. Sushmitha, who was only 26-year-old, committed suicide at her parents’ residence in Nagarbhavi. Sushmitha hung herself from the ceiling by using a dupatta. Before she took such a drastic step, Sushmitha dropped a message to her brother Sachin and mother Meenakshi on WhatsApp. As per latest reports, parents of the late singer have decided to donate their daughter’s eyes, reports IBT. Sandalwood Playback Singer Sushmitha Commits Suicide; Dowry Harassment Is the Reason, Alleges Mother.

The message sent by Sushmitha read, “Amma, please forgive me. Sharath (Kumar) used to torture me after listening to his mother Geetha. I have suffered for my own mistake. My in-laws Geetha, Vaidehi and Sharath are responsible for my death. They should be punished for making me take this extreme step... If I spoke a word they would tell me to get out of the house. Sharath was so stubborn, he never listened to me. I do not want to die in my husband's house. If they are not be punished, my soul will not rest. Please bury or cremate my body in our native KR Pete and let my brother Sachin conduct the last rites. Amma, do not feel (bad) for me. Take care of Sachin who will be with you,” shares IBT. Bengali Actress Subarna Jash Commits Suicide.

The report further states that while speaking to the media, Sushmitha’s mother revealed that they had given their daughter 150gms of gold, which the singer’s husband Sharath Kumar had sold it to build a house. It was after selling away all the gold, Kumar started to force her to leave the house. Sushmitha in her message (which she had sent to Sachin and Meenkashi) had said that he was harassed by her husband, his sister Geetha and his aunt Vydehi.