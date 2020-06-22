Thalapathy Vijay turned 46 on June 22 and wishes have been pouring in for the South superstar on social media. While fans began celebrating his birthday a day in advance and even got his birthday hashtag trending. The actor received warm wishes from actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan among others and now actress Keerthy Suresh too took to social media to share a special post wishing the superstar. Taking to Twitter, Keerthy posted a tribute for the actor where she's seen playing the violin. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Vishnu Vishal, Sivakarthikeyan, Malavika Mohanan and Others Send Warm Wishes to the Master Actor.

Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, "'Life is very short Nanba, always be happy!' Happy Birthday @actorvijay Sir! A small tribute to you on your birthday sir." The actress left Vijay's fans speechless with her amazing wish and won hearts with her amazing tribute for the superstar. The duo have worked together in Sarkar and Bairavaa and it's amazing what a special birthday wish Keerthy shared for her co-star. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Best Dance Songs of the Kollywood Star That Are His Fans' Forever Favourite!

Check Out the Video Here:

'Life is very short Nanba, always be happy!' Happy Birthday @actorvijay Sir! 😊❤️ A small tribute to you on your birthday sir ❤️#HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Master pic.twitter.com/Xnxgidjuhr — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 22, 2020

While Vijay's birthday is being celebrated big online, the actor had asked his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year, keeping in mind the coronavirus concerns. The actor in the meantime received some amazing wishes from his friends in the industry. Bigil director Atlee took to social media to wish him and wrote, "Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).