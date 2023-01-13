KS Ravindra directorial, Waltair Veerayya released in theatres today (January 13). Since then, the Telugu film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in key roles, the movie revolves around a fisherman and his egoistic friend ACP, who stops smuggling of goods. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Waltair Veerayya has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Waltair Veerayya Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan's Telugu Film!

Waltair Veerayya full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Waltair Veerayya 2023 Full Movie Download, Waltair Veerayya Tamilrockers, Waltair Veerayya Tamilrockers HD Download, Waltair Veerayya Movie Download Pagalworld, Waltair Veerayya Movie Download Filmyzilla, Waltair Veerayya Movie Download Openload, Waltair Veerayya Movie Download Tamilrockers, Waltair Veerayya Movie Download Movierulz, Waltair Veerayya Movie Download 720p, Waltair Veerayya Full Movie Download 480p, Waltair Veerayya Full Movie Download bolly4u, Waltair Veerayya Reddy Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Waltair Veerayya Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Waltair Veerayya Title Track Lyrical Video: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Swag in This Song Is a True Treat for His Fans (Watch Video).

Watch Waltair Veerayya Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Waltair Veerayya also stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as female leads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).