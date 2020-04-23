World Book Day 2020: Pawan Kalyan Shares a Post On His Favourite Books and What He Learned From Them (Read Tweets)

Pawan Kalyan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

April 23 is celebrated as World Book Day and readers across the globe are celebrating this special day by sharing quotes from their favourite books and more. Actor Pawan Kalyan also took to Twitter to share a post on World Book Day 2020 as he posted about a book that he kept re-reading since his teens. The South superstar shared a picture of the book cover and wrote a note on what made it special. For the uninitiated, World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book, is an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds.

The Vakeel Saab star shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "#WorldBookDay I came across Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak’s ‘ Amrutham kurisina Rathri’ ; in my teens,in a Bookfair,when I was in Chennai. I keep reading & re-reading his works and stories written by him. This book is brought by ‘Navchethana publishing house’." The actor's post was loved by fans who also shared their experiences of reading the same book. World Book Day: 5 Movie Moments That Explored the World of Books in Different Ways.

Check Out the Post Here:

#WorldBookDay I came across Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak’s ‘ Amrutham kurisina Rathri’ ; in my teens ,in a Book fair,when I was in Chennai. I keep reading & re-reading his works and stories written by him. This book is brought by ‘Navchethana publishing house’. pic.twitter.com/GIrYSx4G54 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 23, 2020

Here's Another Post of Pawan Kalyan About His Favourite:

This book ‘ Khraveludu’ by Sishta Anjeneya sasthri shaped my political thinking - “Nation first”. When I was going through the failure of my directorial debut- Film ‘ Johnny’; my second brother Sri Nagababu,presented it to me. This great book gave me a political direction. pic.twitter.com/FKiar2MCFn — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 23, 2020

Pawan Kalyan Shares His Favourite Excerpt:

An excerpt from ‘ Kharaveludu’. pic.twitter.com/KruA3aqRQE — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 23, 2020

The actor further shared another post on the book's new edition and wrote, "This new edition was presented by Writer and Actor ‘Sri Tanekella Bharani garu’." Pawan Kalyan shared several posts on World Book Day as he shared with his fans some of his favourite books. He also shared a picture of a Telugu grammar book mentioning that is is a good book on Telugu grammar that explains it in a simplified manner.