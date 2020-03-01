South Star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Opens a Can of Worms on Casting Couch, Says ‘Women Should Expose the Predators’

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The glamourous world of cinema might serve as an inspiration to many fans out there, but, as they say, every coin has two sides, and showbiz sadly falls under the same category. We've all heard about 'casting couch; in the entertainment industry, but only a few celebrities come out in open and speak about it. Now, South actress, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has opened a can of worms and finally talked about the casting couch. In her latest interview with a TV channel (as reported by India Today), she revealed how despite being from a political family, she still is approached by filmmakers and producers with all wrong intentions. Indian 2 Accident: Allu Arjun, Amritha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Condole The Death Of Three Technician On The Sets Of Kamal Haasan's Film.

Elaborating on the casting couch scenario in the filmy business, she said that predators need to be unmasked. "Women should expose the predators," she opined. Ahead, when the host quizzed that the exposing game might lead to a full stop to one's career. To which she replied, "That's a choice they make. I have faced a similar situation but I brought it out in the open. I have faced all these issues and I learnt to say no. Despite being a star kid, it happens to me. I have proof of recorded phone conversations where people have said that I would not compromise and that I am not cut out for this. I have listened to such conversations." Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Slams Vishal for Sharing a Video Insulting Her Father! (Watch Video).

The actress also expressed how she was banned from the fraternity because she was not okay with the casting couch concept. "That's when I decided that I don't need such films. I learnt to say no. It took me time to do that and it was difficult. Many people banned me because I said no to the casting couch. But, today I am standing on my feet and I have completed 25 films. I have managed to work with 25 producers, good directors and I am continuing my job. I have signed my 29th film. So, I am happy, "she added.

We really need brave minds like Varalaxmi, who come out and on record speaks about something which is surely the need of the hour. More voices like this need to be heard for the overall betterment of the women in the industry. Stay tuned!