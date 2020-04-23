After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Doordarshan To Now Air Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna (Tweet)

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee as Shri Krishna (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Doordarshan is having the most fun with people under lockdown due to COVID-19. It is witnessing unprecedented viewership on its channels by airing reruns of its popular shows from the 80s and the 90s. It started with Ramayan and Mahabharat and with the former coming to an end a few days back, Doordarshan will now air Shri Krishna. The date and time are yet to be announced. We feel it makes total sense to air it. Mahabharat is already running and Shri Krishna could just act as its prequel now. Ramayan Premiere Breaks Records on Doordarshan, Beats Star Plus, Zee TV and Other Channels to Garner Highest-Ever TRP Since 2015.

What's also interesting is that the teenage Shri Krishna was played by one of Marathi film industry's biggest jewel Swapnil Joshi. We still remember that beautiful calm face and that sweet smile! Check out the announcement here...

Swapnil Joshi had once told Times Of India that after playing the character of teenage Krishna, people had started considering him as God. They would touch his feet. He also plays Ram's son in Uttar Ramayan.

Ramayan helped Doordarshan top the rating charts across all verticals and that happened after a long time. It garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.