BARC Data: Dettol, Harpic, Policy Bazaar, Disney + Hotstar VIP Top the List of Most Advertised Brands on TV in Week 15, 2020

Dettol, Harpic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 23: The top advertiser for Week 15 (April 11 to 17) is Reckitt Benckiser, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The top five advertised brands are-Dettol Toilet soap, Harpic, Policy Bazaar, Disney + Hotstar VIP, and the social message by Zee Network.

Dettol Toilet Soaps had ad insertions of 32,753, followed by Harpic, which was down to 17,728 insertions. Policy Bazaar, on the other hand, was in third place with 16,751 insertions. Disney Hotstar VIP was fourth in the list with 14,409 insertions and the social message by Zee got 13,395 insertions. Ramayan Premiere Breaks Records on Doordarshan, Beats Star Plus, Zee TV and Other Channels to Garner Highest-Ever TRP Since 2015.

Check the list below to see the other top advertised brands:

India is in the middle of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per reports, broadcasters are staring at a huge drop in the advertising revenues despite people spending more time watching TV at home. Due to the lockdown, the top spending companies have reportedly stalled their planned campaigns and even cancelled them. Barring a few channels, no fresh content is being aired at the moment, and with the IPL getting suspended, advertisers aren’t keen on spending marketing monies. Broadcasters, therefore, feel that the continuing uncertainty in the situations may get more difficult.