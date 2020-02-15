Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Preview: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai Go 'Ang Laga De' and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Get 'Engaged' (Watch Video)

BB 13 Grand Finale Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Okay, we want to say this, and it's that we loved Thursday and Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 the most. Why? As the top 6 inmates relived their 4 months journey via an audio-video clip on the show and nothing more exciting has ever happened on Bigg Boss. From Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai to Asim Riaz getting emotional after seeing their 140 days spent in the house, we feel teary-eyed and how. Moving on and as seen in the preview of the grand finale of BB 13 (February 15, 2020, from 9 pm onwards), a lot of fireworks can be expected from the big night. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Ugly Spat With Arjun Kapoor From Khatron Ke Khiladi Goes Viral (Watch).

First things first and as per the precap, we see Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla performing an action-packed act. Ahead, we are shown Rashami Desai and Sid's sizzling performance on 'Ang Laga De' song from the movie, Ram Leela. Must say, the two ex-flames are all set to heat up the atmosphere of the grand finale. After the Dil Se Dil Tak stars, we see Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana dancing and in between the same, it's him who makes her wear a ring. So, are the two getting engaged on national TV? And last but not the least, we are shown a glimpse of Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra grooving with each other on a song. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Get a ‘Famly’ Surprise, As Mother Rasila Is All Set to Enter the House?

Check Out The Preview Video Below:

The one thing we missed in the finale preview is Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh, which makes us wonder why the two are not shown in the same? Meanwhile, as per social media trends and buzz, it'll be surely Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the top three. But who will win the trophy is a twisted question to crack. We wait for the grand finale until then. Stay glued to LatestLY for all the updates from Bigg Boss 13!