Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's Fake Elimination Makes Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Extremely Emotional (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, you read the title correctly. Despite it being Monday, Bigg Boss will be telecasting a Weekend Ka Vaar episode where for a change, it will be a less dramatic episode with (hopefully) no controversy after all that we witnessed in tonight's episode. For those who did not see the episode, here is a rundown of the events. Hina Khan entered the house and played a (pointless) game of cards where the connections had to choose a baadshah (Sidharth Shukla), a begum (Shehnaaz Gill), a hukum ka ikka (Asim Riaz), a joker (Vishal Aditya Singh and a ghulam (Mahira Sharma) from among the contestants. Salman Khan then entered the house and started by questioning Asim Riaz about his proposal of Himanshi Khurana and warned him of some ass-kicking if he was lying about having ended his relationship outside, before asking Himanshi to marry him. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Asim Riaz Argues With Rashami Desai Over Blaming Himanshi Khurana.

He then conducted a task where connections could allege contestants of certain game tactics and when it came to Himanshi, the issue was about Bigg Boss alleging her of discussing outside topics in the house. He then plays the clip where Himanshi discusses whatever that Arhaan said to her with Asim and Vishal that hurts Rashami's feelings and the issue snowballs. Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video).

The next episode will see some lighter moments in the house with Salman asking Shehbaz Gill to mimic contestants in the house. And that leaves the housemates and Salman Khan in splits. Soon follow the cast of Malang, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu grace the show and play some fun games and promote their thriller.

Watch The Video Below:

Later on, Salman Khan plays a fast one on the housemates when he announces that Shehnaaz Gill has been eliminated. This news gets some contestants to breathe a sigh of relief while Rashami Desai And Arti Singh cry their hearts o0ut while hugging Gill and a sombre-looking Sidharth looks on. In fact, Salman plays the prank until the house gates open, but as we all know, it soon ends and Vishal Aditya Singh is eliminated from the show.