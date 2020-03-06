Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Wins the Internet by Dancing With Girls at an Event in Delhi (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla is having a superb time after being out of the house. The Dil Se Dil Tak star, who got supremely praised for showing his real side on the show, is also making a lot of pubic appearances of late. Right after winning the trophy, Sid's first-ever public stint was that at a hospital where he inaugurated a ward. After the same, he was seen at multiple media outlets giving interviews and the latest is that the TV star was clicked in Delhi at an event. Dressed in a white tee and grey pants, Sid looked like a hero straight out of a Bollywood film. Sidharth Shukla's BEST Memory Inside the Bigg Boss 13 House Is With Rashami Desai, Guess Which One? (View Pics).

But the highlight of the event was when Shukla danced with the girls on the stage. The BB 13 contestant made sure to give attention to each and every girl by matching steps with them. Even the audience were seen going gaga when Sid danced with a babe on Rakshe Qamar. Well, and incase if you happen to be a Sidharth fan, you surely cannot miss this one. Also, a glance at the comment section of the clip, it's all rocking and how. Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh Enjoy a Meal of Pasta Together, Send Sidharth Shukla a 'Hum Chor Nahi Hai' Message (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram #siddharthshukla in delhi for Manthan event #viralbhayani #biggboss13 @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:59am PST

Did you guys like the video? Are you impressed with Shukla's dancing skills? In other news, Sid had recently gone live on Instagram and during the same, a fan had quizzed him about his marriage plans. To which he had jokingly replied that he is not Sheila. What a fun chap. Stay tuned to LatestLY!