The shortlisting of contestants for the next season of Bigg Boss 14 has been happening for a while now. Along with names like those of Shireen Mirza, Jay Soni, Muskaan Kataria, Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma Shubhangi Atre, Rajeev Sen, Mishal Raheja and Adhyayan Suman among others, another name that was approached was that of film Panipat’s Samsher, actor Sahil Salathia. However, his name joins the 'NO' pile of actors who have refused the show like Rajeev Sen, Shubhangi Atre, Mishal Raheja and Adhyayan Suman. Sahil has also been a part of the television show Everest. Panipat: THIS Actor Will Play Bajirao and Mastani's Son Shamsher Bahadur in Arjun Kapoor's Historical Saga.

Sahil, in a conversation with Bombay Times, revealed that Bigg Boss was not his cup of tea. "I was offered the show, but I declined it politely. Honestly, I have never followed Bigg Boss. I am a trained actor, and acting is my passion. Being locked up in a house with a set of people, who have different mindsets, is not my cup of tea. If I participate in Bigg Boss, I will top the list of the worst contestants in its history. I am not someone who would pick fights or hurl abuses at people for entertainment," revealed Sahil. Bigg Boss 14: Mishal Raheja Reveals He Was Offered Salman Khan's Controversial Reality Show, Says 'I Don't Think I Am Cut Out For It'.

Sahil too, like a lot of actors, who went back to their hometowns during the lockdown, to spend time with family during the challenging period that the lockdown has turned out to be. Says Sahil, "I came to Delhi on May 28. It was a scary experience, as my flight was full. Being a responsible citizen, I quarantined myself for 14 days after reaching Delhi. I feel extremely fortunate to be with my family. I have not lived with them for such a long stretch in ages." Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown Edition: Salman Khan Won't Pick Contestants With International Travel History For This Season (Details).

"I am from Jammu and Kashmir, and I moved to Delhi for studies and then to Mumbai for work. Fortunately, my parents moved to Delhi a year-and-a-half ago owing to my sister’s education. So, we could all be under one roof during this challenging phase," revealed the actor, who is gearing up to return to Mumbai as soon as his work commitments resume.

