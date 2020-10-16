Bigg Boss 14 is currently seeing the balls task where the contestant who collects more balls than his/her opponent, gets to get all of their belongings from the BB Mall. The next episode will see the third leg of the balls task take place between Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin. The duo, who already have major grudges against one another ever since the garden task, get into a kushti match when Jasmin and Nikki don't let their basket go. With the entire house closely monitoring them, they are determined to win for their benefit. Bigg Boss 14 October 15 Episode: Sidharth, Hina Throw Gauahar in the Pool, Nishant Climbs a Tree - 5 Highlights From BB 14's Day 12.

While Nikki's dirty mouthed ways don't go well with Jasmin, the lady chooses to take the high road and tells Nikki that she won't talk to her or respond to her. Jasmin also accidentally hits Nikki with her leg that angers the later and she says, "agar mere pair chalenge naa toh tere chithde chithde uda dungi." Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Jokes With Hina Khan, Says ‘Who the F**k Are You’ When Quizzed About His Relationship Status.

Check Out the Video Below:

The whole task, however, takes a toll on the friendship between seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. While Sid is clearly in support of Nikki, Hina and Gauahar side with Jasmin and ask her to play smart. This also leads to a huge war of words between Hina and Sid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).