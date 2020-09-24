Tinaa Datta is a popular face in the television industry. She shot to fame for her dual portrayal of Ichcha and Meethi in the TV serial Uttaran. Tinaa has appeared in numerous serials after it. Recently, reports had started doing rounds that Tinaa would be participating the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. The show that is once again going to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan would go on-air from October 3. The 28-year-old actress denied her participation in the show with this ‘Love Letter to Bigg Boss’. Bigg Boss 14: Giaa Manek, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Others, Confirmed List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have not yet shared an official update on the list of contestants who would be participating this year in the show. But there are several names that are doing rounds. In the letter posted by Tinaa Dattaa, she has mentioned how ever since rumours of her ‘imaginary’ relationship with the show has started, how her cellphone has been buzzing non-stop. Tinaa writes, “I am thinking yeh khichdi paaki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian Television. So remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant.” Bigg Boss 14: CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar Confirms He Is Not Part of Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Tinaa Dattaa’s Clarification On Participating In Bigg Boss 14

There were also rumours that FIR fame Kavita Kaushik, Bollywood actress Neha Sharma and YouTuber CarryMinati are also the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. However, they all have denied being a part of the controversial reality TV show that is all set to be aired on Colors TV from October 3, 2020.

