If reports are to be believed then Vikas Gupta has walked out of Bigg Boss 14. Yes, you read that right! As reportedly, the TV producer who was given a second chance this season has made an exit from the reality show following his ill health. Earlier, Vikas was ousted from BB for getting violent and forcefully pushing Arshi Khan inside the pool. However, the makers had brought him back and now we hear he is once again out of the controversial show. The said news has been confirmed by The Real Khabri on Twitter. FYI, this is the page which provides 100 percent correct updates about Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show - Reports.

Well, if this piece of news is true then it’ll definitely break many hearts. Called as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11, Gupta has been quite low in the latest season. It's after coming out as bisexual a few months back, he has been going through a tough time in his personal life as he's not on talking terms with his family. Recently, during the family meet episode on BB 14, we saw how none from his family came to meet Vikas and instead Rashami Desai entered as his fam. Bigg Boss 14: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Eliminated From BB14 After He Pushes Arshi Khan Into the Pool.

Check Out The Tweet:

EXCLUSIVE#VikasGupta is out of the house due to health issues — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 11, 2021

On Bigg Boss 14, Vikas has been a hot target. From Ashi Khan constantly provoking him to even Aly Goni claiming that there was a time when he tried to sabotage his career, Gupta has dealt with a lot. Earlier, to this, even Manu Punjabi had left the show midway after he had suffered a pancreatitis attack. Also, Jasmin Bhasin was the latest to get evicted from BB 14. Stay tuned!

