Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani met with an accident on the New Year's eve in Jaisalmer, reports Jaipur Times. This shocking piece of information was shared by the actor to the publication. However, nothing major has happened and Nishant is perfectly fine. Talking about the mishap, the actor said that he was driving an SUV when another vehicle rammed in from the wrong side. He added that only their four-wheeler got damaged and none were injured. Reportedly, he was out with his friends for a work cum fun trip. Sameer Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

Sharing the incident, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor said, “I was driving and suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine. Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel.” Bigg Boss 14’s Nishant Singh Malkhani Filming for His Upcoming Military Drama ‘LAC’ in Kargil.

“It’s quite shocking to know that this took place sharp at 11.59 pm, just a minute before the entire world was waiting for the clock to strike 12 and celebrate the new year," he added. Nishant also mentioned how it was his first road trip which he will never be able to erase from his mind. “I had never done a road trip and when I was to travel to Jaisalmer, I thought of driving down and took a few friends along. We had planned to extend the stay after work and celebrate the new year in the deserts of Rajasthan. Unfortunately, this mishap took place," he said. Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani Injured During L.A.C. - Live The Battle Shoot in Kargil.

"My mom started crying when she got to about the accident. I calmed her down and told her that I’m perfectly fine and will soon visit Delhi so that she can herself see that I am all hale and hearty," he concluded. Nishant's stint on Bigg Boss 14 was quite a short one. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).