Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 has been a breeding ground for unexpected friendships, one of the most prominent being the bond between Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang. Their camaraderie, forged early on in the show, has weathered various storms. However, recent developments hint at a potential rift in their relationship. A newly released promo suggests that tensions might be rising between the two, casting a shadow over their previously strong connection.

Shrutika Arjun & Chum Darang's Are No More Friends?

The latest Bigg Boss promo opens with Shilpa Shirodkar attempting to soothe Chum Darang. Shrutika Arjun interrupts, requesting a private conversation with Chum. The situation escalates as Chum becomes visibly distressed, screaming and covering her face. On the other hand, Shrutika, seeking comfort, breaks down in Tajinder Bagga's arms. Chum then goes to Shrutika and questions her behaviour, accusing her of being ruthless. In a shocking turn of events, Chum reciprocates Shrutika's feelings, declaring that she doesn't want her either.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Promo:

Going by promo, seems like Shrutika Arjun's persistent comments about Chum's closeness with Karanveer Mehra have led to this chaos in the BB house. If you've noticed, Shrutika's possessive nature has been evident, as she often expresses disapproval of Chum's friendship with Karanveer.

