As Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is nearing its finale, the drama on the show is intensifying. One of the most shocking eliminations this season was that of Splitsvilla fame Digvijay Rathee. In a recent interview, Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav discussed the reason behind Rathee's eviction, attributing it to his "acting" on the reality show. Yadav emphasised that Bigg Boss demands contestants to be authentic and showcase their true selves. He further mocked Rathee, stating, "All that drama won’t work here, it’s not Splitsvilla." Check out the video below. ‘Don’t Be Like That With Me’: Salman Khan Schools Kashish Kapoor After She Argues With Him Over ‘Flavour’ Drama on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Says Digvijay Rathee Was Fake on 'BB 18'

