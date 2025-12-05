Bigg Boss 19 has reached its final leg with its grand finale scheduled to take place soon. After Malti Chahar's surprising Mid-week elimination from the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt have become the top 5 finalists for the reality show this season. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale: Date, Time and Where To Watch Salman Khan Show's Finale Episode – Top 5 Contestants Revealed After Mid-Week Eviction.

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who herself was a part of Bigg Boss 18 extended her support for Pranit More in the show, calling him her favourite.

Pranit More Gets Strong Support from Shilpa Shirodkar Ahead of Grand Finale

Okay, look, I know everyone has their favorites, but for me, there is only one choice @Rj_pranit. I genuinely feel like he's the only one who didn't put on a front, he was just real. We all connect with people who are unapologetically themselves, and that's exactly what he is A… — Shilpa shirodkar (@Shilpashirodkr) December 4, 2025

Taking to her X (Earlier Known as Twitter) handle, Shilpa wrote, "Okay, look, I know everyone has their favorites, but for me, there is only one choice @Rj_pranit (sic)."

Shilpa pointed out that the stand-up comedian is one of the most genuine contestants of the season, and hence she was able to connect with him naturally.

"I genuinely feel like he's the only one who didn't put on a front, he was just real. We all connect with people who are unapologetically themselves, and that's exactly what he is A true hero," the 'Jatadhara' actress added.

Making a heartfelt vote appeal for Pranit, she concluded, "If you saw that too, please stand with me and VOTE for Pranit right now. Let's celebrate that kind of integrity. LET’S MAKE HIM WIN #BB19 #VoteForPranit."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of the reality show "Big Brother".

Premiered on November 3, 2006, the show has successfully completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons till now.

The 19th season of the reality show is scheduled for a grand finale on December 7. With Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik as the finalists, it remains to be seen who lifts the trophy this year. Is Kendra Lust Entering ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Just Days Ahead of Finale? Adult Film Star Shares AI-Generated Photo With Reality Show’s Host Salman Khan; Netizens React!.

Bigg Boss 19 has been subjected to a lot of drama throughout the season, with the latest being Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal accusing each other of manipulation and double standards.

