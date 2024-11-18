Things are getting pretty intense inside the Bigg Boss Kannada 11 house as makers were hinting at double eliminations this week. But only one contestant left the house left the house this week, and the elimination was quite shocking. In a dramatic turn of events, Anusha Rai was evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 11 this weekend. Anusha's exit was quite emotional for fellow housemate Dharma Kirthiraj as the duo entered the house together and had a very close bond with each other. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11′: Kichcha Sudeep’s Reality Show To Go off Air After Legal Case for Compromising Female Contestants’ Privacy?.

Contrary to the speculations about a double elimination, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep's BBK 11 welcomed two new contestants as wildcards to the competition.

Anusha Rai Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’

Rajat Kishan G and Shobha Shetty Enter ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’ As Wildcards

Anusha Rai's exit saw the arrival of two new faces on BBK 11. Kannada actor Rajath Kishan G, known for his work in TV serials and reality shows like Super Jodi and Raja Rani entered the house in the latest episode of the show. Joining him as the second wildcard entrant was TV actress Shobha Shetty. For the uninformed, she was a part of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 7 and was one of the favourites of the season.

Rajath Kishan G Enters ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’ As Wildcard

Shobha Shetty Joins ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’ As Wildcard

Based in Bengaluru, Shobha Shetty became a popular face in the Telugu TV industry with shows like Ashta Chemma, Karthika Deepam and Hitler Gari Pellam, among others. She has also appeared in a few Kannada serials. It will be exciting to see how the wildcard entrants make their place inside the house and play their game. Kichcha Sudeep’s Daughter Sanvi Sudeep Slams Fans and Media for Insensitive Behavior During Her Grandmother’s Demise, Says ‘How Inhumane Can One Be’.

Bigg Boss Kannada's host, Kichacha Sudeep, was away from the show for a couple of weeks after suffering a personal loss. The Sandalwood star lost his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, on October 20. However, known for being committed to his work, the Kannada actor returned to his hosting duties after taking a two-week break.

