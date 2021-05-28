Broken But Beautiful series is one of the most popular digital franchises of Alt Balaji. It began with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi's 'will they-won't they' love story which spans across two seasons. The third season gets a fresh cast and fresh story with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead. The show is seeing a crazy fan following due to Shukla whose popularity skyrocketed after participating in Bigg Boss. The new season is ready to stream tomorrow and we are going to tell you all about it. Sidharth Shukla Shares a BTS Photo From Broken But Beautiful 3 Sets, Jokes About Being Back to Studying

Cast:

We all know this is a love story between Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Apart from the season will also have Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Plot:

As per IMDb, this is a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai who hardly have anything in common. But like a classic case of opposites attract, they fall in love. But things go awry and they break up. Both realise falling in love was easier than getting out of it. OTT Releases of the Week: Ben Winston’s Friends Reunion on ZEE5, Emma Stone’s Cruella on Disney+ Hotstar, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 on ALTBalaji and More

Check out the trailer of the series here...

When and where to watch

Broken But Beautiful season 3 will stream on May 29 at 11 am. You can catch all the episodes on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

