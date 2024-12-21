Get ready for a delicious dose of entertainment! 2025 is set to kick off with the highly anticipated premiere of Celebrity MasterChef. This exciting spin-off of the popular cooking reality show will feature a star-studded lineup, including Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna and many more. The makers have unveiled the first promo, leaving fans eager to see their favourite celebs don their chef's hats and compete in the kitchen. Expect plenty of culinary challenges, unexpected twists, and, of course, some mouthwatering dishes. ‘For Now, Anuj’s Chapter Is Closed’: ‘Anupamaa’ Star Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Quits Rupali Ganguly’s Show, Hints at Future Plans.

'Celebrity MasterChef' Contestants Revealed

Sony TV has dropped an exciting promo for Celebrity MasterChef, promising a fab lineup of stars. The new season will feature a diverse cast of celebrities, including Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, Bigg Boss stars Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam. Popular influencer Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) will also join the culinary competition, along with veteran actress Usha Nadkarni. With such a dynamic mix of personalities, this season is sure to bring thrilling challenges and unforgettable moments to the kitchen. Tejasswi Prakash Is Bold and Beautiful in Black Cut-Out Dress; Check Out Her Gorg Photos!

Watch 'Celebrity MasterChef' First Promo:

The new celebrity cooking show will be judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, with Farah Khan serving as the host. While fans are eagerly awaiting the season's premiere, the makers have yet to reveal the official release date and other details, including the premiere time of Celebrity MasterChef.

