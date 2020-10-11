Television hottie Karan Kundra hardly needs any introduction. In his career so far, the actor has done many shows and serials, however, he is still recognised as Arjun Punj from Kitani Mohabbat Hai (2008). And why not? He made his debut with his NDTV Imagine's daily soap and made every girl fall in love with him. Ahead, he was also seen as a host in youth-based shows like Gumrah, MTV Roadies X2 and X4, Love School and more. On October 11, 2020, Karan turns a year older and celebrates his 36th birthday. And so, out of admiration, we thought to treat the actor's fans with some hot and glammed up pics of the lad. Anusha Dandekar Shares A Sexy Photo With A Cryptic Caption About Self-Love; Is She Hinting At Her Alleged Ex Karan Kundra?

With 2 million followers on his Instagram, Karan's timeline is LIT and we are not lying. From random clicks, on-shoot photos to flaunting his A-game in fashion, we are about to take you on a ride that'll make you high for sure. P.S: Karan looks super se upar in beard and you will totally agree with us on this. Take a look at the pics below. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Surbhi Chandna Beam With Pride For The Fellow Producer.

Well, Who Does Not Like A Good Looking Chap Flaunting His Bun?

We Guess, It Should Be A Sin To Look This Good!!!



Chilled Mode On!



Is That Tonight's Dinner? Because Something Looks Delicious!! *giggles*

Cheers To The Fashionable Man in Blue!



Only For Adults! Look At That Toned Body!!



And We Surely Want A Ride!!!



These days the actor grabs the maximum headline for his rumoured affair with Anusha Dandekar. Also, earlier in an old interview with TOI, Karan had confessed that he had a crush on his teacher. "My first crush was in 5th standard on my Anglo-Indian English teacher. She was one of the exchange teachers from UK and was barely 21 years old. I don’t remember her name but she had a beautiful smile and long hair,: he had said. Aww. Stay tuned!

