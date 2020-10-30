Actress Hina Khan is here to conquer and she has more than proven her point in the years following her quitting her daily soap. Not only did the actress make a successful transition from bahu to babe and get rid of her saree-clad image but also managed to become a fashionista in no time. Hina is now considered a style icon and has also become one of the most followed television star on Instagram. Hina Khan’s Couture Chicness in Ohaila Khan Is All Fine but Those Sandals Ruin the Look!.

Hina Khan took to Instagram to celebrate her amassing 10 million followers and also thanked her Hinaholics. The lady celebrated with silver and purple balloons and looked her happy cheery self. Hina Khan Kisses Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as They Reunite After Bigg Boss 14 and We're Here for the PDA (See Pics).

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 10 Million Strong Thank you 🙏 #10MillionHinaholics #10MillionInstaHearts A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 30, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Hina Khan became synonymous to the country with her role of the ideal bahu Akshara Naitik Singhania in Star Plus' longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post her stint, Hina went on to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11 and played Komolika for a while in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's reboot, before quitting to make it big in films and digital world. Congratulations on all the achievements so far and best wishes for the future Hina!

