Hina Khan Narrates Her Journey From A Coy Bahu To Cannes 2019 Red Carpet and It's Super Inspirational (Watch Video)

Hina Khan at Cannes 2019 (Photo Credits: Getty)

Actress Hina Khan became a sensation when she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019. And while Hina made the right kinda noise with her looks and her film Lines at the French Rivera. However, while Hina was carving a name outside the country, a magazine editor had tried to shame Hina Khan by captioning her image Cannes look with a crass "Cannes has become Chandivali studios kya?' comment, and he got trolled mercilessly for pulling Hina down. He eventually apologised to Hina. Hina Khan’s Cannes 2019 Look: Journalist Apologises for His Insensitive Remark, Here’s How the Actress Reacted.

And while Hina has come a long way from the incident, today marks one year of the actress' Cannes sojourn. And in a beautiful video showcasing her larger than life Cannes experience, Hina Khan expressed her entire journey there. Hina Khan OPENS UP on her Cannes Controversy – ‘It Was Disheartening. I Felt Really Bad’.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Providing a voiceover as well with her very own voice for the wonderfully put together video, Hina cherished her experience there and in an accompanying post, went on to reveal that she has always given her 100% to all of her ventures, big or small and promised to break the barriers of possibilities for as long as she lives. Hina Khan Cannes Nostalgia: A Debut With Too Glam to Give a Damn Spunk, Couture Brilliance and a Flawless Beauty Game!.

She rightly says in her post, "Nothing can be something if it's not acknowledged for what it's worth!" And that whatever she has achieved today wouldn't have been possible without acknowledgement or recognition of her work, she wrote in her post. Well, it need not be said again, we are proud of you Hina Khan!