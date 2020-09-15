Actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's music video released today and we have no words. Hina and Dheeraj's effortless chemistry gets to you the moment you watch the video and its already our favourite. Titled "Humko Tum Mil Gaye" it is not just a music video but also gives out a strong message, that love can overcome any and all hurdles. Hina and Dheeraj were last seen together in Naagin 5 as Adi Naagin Nageshwari and Aakesh, the cheel and their chemistry created all kinds of buzz in the industry. Humko Tum Mil Gaye Music Video: Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Emotional Track Is All About Overcoming Difficulties With Love (Watch Video).

While Aakesh is obsessed with Nageshwari and ends up killing her lover Hriday, thus beginning the story of Naagin 5. However, this revenge track had the opposite effect on the makers of "Humko Tum Mil Gaye", where they liked Hina and Dheeraj's hidden chemistry so much that they cast them in their love track. Hina Khan Music Videos: ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Raanjhana’ and ‘Bhasoodi’ Are Must Watch for Hinaholics out There!.

Watch Humko Tum Mil Gaye Below:

Revealed Hina, "The best part was that the music producers wanted to cast on the basis of our chemistry, despite me playing the protagonist in Naagin & Dheeraj has a grey shade as the antagonist but we have a twisted attraction between the two of us which they liked & we're leaning towards. We just finished Naagin & this came along so it was exciting."

In Naagin 5 too, Hina and Dheeraj had shot for a dreamy fairytale sequence where Nageshwari seemed to be enamoured by the attention being showered on her by Aakesh, before she found out that he was the enemy. The fact that despite playing diametrically opposite roles in their last outing, their chemistry got attention, speaks for itself, doesn't it?

