Holi 2020: When Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit Locked Lips At Ekta Kapoor's Holi 2019 Bash (Watch Throwback Video)

Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit Lock Lips (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

Holi 2020 is being celebrated on March 10 and while the buzz surrounding the festival of colours has dulled this year, all thanks to Coronavirus, people are still indulging themselves in the festivities. However, it can be recalled that last year's Ekta Kapoor's Holi Bash was one affair where everyone indulged themselves pretty nicely, especially actresses Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit. Naagin 4 Babe Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Body in a Red Bikini and We Are Gasping for Breath (View Pics).

It can be recalled that while answering some media bytes at Ekta Kapoor's Holi Bash in 2019, Nia was heard complaining about her Jamai Raja co-star Reyhna arriving late for the bash and to shut her up, Reyhna pulled Nia in for a kiss. Ishqbaaz Actress Reyhna Pandit on her Kiss With Nia Sharma: It's Not a Lesbian Act at All.

Watch The Video Below:

The kiss was termed as a lesbian smooch and turned into a huge issue. Addressing the kiss, Nia later spoke to the media and said, "A simple kiss is being made into a big thing. There is no controversy here for God's sake, people should understand that. But we can't control the trolls or people who termed this kiss as something else, because both of us know that it was out of pure love for each other. Reyhna is like my cousin. After five years of knowing her, I have a deep bond with her. Also, if I can wish Happy Holi and kiss my mom on the lips, why not my best friend who is like my cousin? This is only a friendly kiss and I don't think I could care more about how people interpret it." Well, they do say bura naa maano Holi Hai!!!!