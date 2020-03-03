Hottie Karan Singh Grover Makes a Comeback to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Netizens Go Gaga and Trend #WelcomeBackMrBajaj on Twitter

Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Television queen, Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is surely one of the most loved shows on Indian TV. A reboot version to her hit serial from the 2000s, the latest one sees Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in leads. While this Star Plus initiative is doing decently well with regards to it's TRP, a latest track in KZK2 sent shock waves in the industry. Well, a few days back, the makers shared a promo of the show which saw Anurag killing Prerna and pushing her from a building. But it was not the way it looked like as the twist was all about the hottie, Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Rishabh Bajaj making a comeback to KZK2. Karan Singh Grover Returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Check Out His Shirtless Stills As He Rescues Prerna From A River.

So, basically it is Rishabh Bajaj who saves Prerna from drowning and that's from where the trio tale of Anurag, Prerna and Bajaj will start again. If you recollect, before leaving Mr, Bajaj had told Prerna that he will be there when he needs him and what better timing than this. The scene where Bajaj saves Prerna is also shot really well wherein the man goes all shirtless. This news of Karan Singh Grover's re-entry on the show in no time led to #WelcomeBackMrBajaj trend on Twitter. Check out a few tweets below: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 REVIEW: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Rishab Bajaj Totally Nails His Comeback; Is Immensely Impressive, Looks Perfect, Handsome, Sexy and Completely Owns The Episode!

Fans and How!

" Please isse yaad rakhiyega ..... kyun ki yeah kabhi nahi badlegi I Trust You Mrs. Bajaj " I was watching some old epi & every dialogue of Baju is just so clear now ...... The King of TV ... KSG is back !!!#WelcomeBackMrBajaj pic.twitter.com/M6DOFNyqsp — ᴀᴅʜᴏƦᴀ (@ohona_KSG_fan) March 3, 2020

Hottie!

Bajaj can only bring hot missing spice in the show #WelcomeBackMrBajaj pic.twitter.com/puxUVex41k — Mithila Kumbhat (@mithilalovesksg) March 3, 2020

Funny One!

#WelcomeBackMrBajaj When everyone thought Prerna was going to die. Baju be like: pic.twitter.com/3zc00BTm1T — VKSG (@veroksg23) March 3, 2020

Saviour!

#WelcomeBackMrBajaj you were much needed to handle this mess.Give a Good script this time we want the Iconic #Prerish together ples @ektarkapoor https://t.co/rS7YzXcAv7 — @fanfree (@fanfree88) March 3, 2020

Throwback!

Shirtless He!

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Grover confirmed his comeback and said, “The makers had informed me that Bajaj will be re-entering, but I didn’t know when. As long as Mr Bajaj is alive, Prerna will be, too. Before leaving, Mr Bajaj had told her that he will return whenever she needs him. Now, he is back when she is in trouble. He obviously loves her.”

The actor also added that this time he will be seen a different avatar. “It will be the way the character is built. Also, my look is different this time, all thanks to the genius, Ekta,” he added. Well, just like fans we are also damn happy. Welcome back hot pie. Stay tuned!