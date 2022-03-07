The Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards was held on Sunday (March 6) in Mumbai for which leading celebs from the industry were seen in attendance. Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant’s latest video from the red carpet of ITA Awards has taken internet by storm. The two, dressed in the quirkiest avatars, won everyone’s hearts at the event with their camaraderie. The two not just enjoyed having a quick chat but also danced to the hook step of “Tatad Tatad” song from Ranveer’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Many have even labelled the duo as 'Best Jodi'.

Ranveer Singh And Rakhi Sawant At ITA Awards 2022:

Fans' Reaction

