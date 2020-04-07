Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Rashami Desai Replacing Her As Nayantara on Naagin 4

Jasmin Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin's entry as the sexy naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, fans of the actress ware super excited. However, her abrupt exit from the show a few months back left fans of the show and the actress shocked. At the time of the actress exiting the show, a source had told HT, "Jasmin has parted ways with the production house, albeit on an amicable note. She had a closed-door meeting with the creative and production team. She was informed of a new development by the production house — that they were making some changes at the script level. And that it meant no revival of her character on the show, as of now. After being informed that there was no such plan right now, she decided to amicably leave instead of waiting around." Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin's Character Comes to an Abrupt End in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show.

However, last month, a major development with regards to Jasmin's character Nayantara took place, when Rashami Desai was roped in for the role of Shalaka. For those who did not watch Rashami's entry episode, here is a small jist- Vish gives Nayantara a new face and identity as Shalaka and asks her to take her revenge on Brinda for snatching Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) and even her mother Manyata (Sayantani Ghosh).

In a recent live session with India Forums, when Jasmin was asked about her exit from the show which disappointed her fans big time, she replied, "I am very thankful to the audience for loving and accepting Nayantara, though it was a short-lived character, your love made it special for me. It wasn't supposed to end like that but don't worry, you'll see me play much more interesting character in the future." Big Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Claims Siddharth Shukla Never Misbehaves With Women.

During the live session, fans asked Jasmin about Rashami entering the show. To this, Jasmin graciously told fans, "I think it is a great entry and I love her look in the show. She was looking very pretty in the saree and I wish her all the very best."

Well, looks like the Naagin 4 chapter is officially over for Jasmin Bhasin and the actress is all set to move on from the show onto more greener pastures. Here's wishing Jasmin all the luck!