It was two days ago on February 22 when paparazzi spotted Kapil Sharma exiting the Mumbai Airport in a wheelchair. The comedian did not seem in a good mood at that moment as he was seen slamming the shutterbugs for invading his privacy. Kapil was dressed in a casual avatar and was carried by a person to his car at the airport. His fans were quite worried about him and were eager to know what had happened to the comedian. He has finally opened up about the injury and revealed why he was spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Blessed With Baby Boy! Actor-Comedian Shares The Good News On Twitter.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kapil told the news portal that he injured his back and hence had to be carried in a wheelchair. He added that he got injured himself while working out in the gym and he will get better in a few days. Kapil was seen lashing out at the cameramen when he was coming out of the airport and it became a piece of huge news at that time. One of the photographers was heard asking, “How are you Kapil sir? We are taking a video, sir.” To which the comedian had replied and asked him to step back. He was then heard muttering a Hindi expletive, translating to idiots. The paparazzo then told him, "We have recorded that. Thank you, sir."

He earlier was in the news when news about Sunil Grover coming back on the show surfaced online. It was being reported that The Kapil Sharma Show's producer Salman Khan has been trying to mend things between the two and Sunil has finally to return as Guthi on the show. While the fans were elated to hear this news, a source close to the development said that nothing of such sorts has happened and Sunil hasn't even received any call from Salman regarding the same. The Kapil Sharma Show Is Incomplete to Shoot Without Live Audience, Says Kapil.

The comedian is currently on paternity leave to be with his wife Ginni, who gave birth to a boy at the beginning of the month. The couple already has a daughter. Sharma had revealed the same in a recent Twitter Q and A, when a fan asked why the "The Kapil Sharma Show" was going off-air. He had told the fans, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." We wish for Kapil's speedy recovery.

