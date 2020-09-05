Actor Karan Mehra, who became a household ladla with his stint as Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will soon be making his TV comeback with Colors' Mahima Makwana - Akshit Sukhija starrer Shubhaarambh. Karan will be sen playing the role of a competition judge. "It’s now time to get back to work, and I’m thrilled about facing the camera again," said an excited Karan. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra Makes His TV Comeback With Shrenu Parikh’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Confirming the news the actor told Bombay Times, "I was waiting for a good script, and when I was offered this role in Shubhaarambh, I immediately gave it my nod. I am playing a judge in a competition, and the character is different from my previous ones. While viewers have so far seen me in softer roles, this character is serious, virtuous and morally upright." RIP Saroj Khan: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal Remember Nach Baliye Stint With Late Choreographer and Her Rs 101 Shagun To Them (View Post).

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Coming Soon 😇 A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Sep 4, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

Karan achieved instant recognition with his role of Naitik in YRKKH and played the role for more than seven years, before he quit due to health issues. Karan later on went to explore the reality TV space having participated in Bigg Boss 10. Karan was also a part of Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna in 2019.

