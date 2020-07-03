Renowned choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on the wee hours of July 3, 2020, of a heart attack at 01:52 am. She was laid to rest in the afternoon itself at a crematorium in Malad. Khan is survived by husband, Sohanlal, two daughters, Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan and son Hamid Khan. Her death comes in line after those of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and recently, Sushant Singh Rajput, and has left the entertainment industry in shock and grief. Saroj Khan Death: Late Bollywood Choreographer's Family Releases Statement Saying 'Due to COVID-19 Situation There Will Be No Prayer Meet'.

And with the entertainment fraternity mourning and reminiscing the choreographer in her best times, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal also took to social media to share their meeting with Saroj Khan on Nach Baliye. They also recalled how the choreographer had handed them the Rs 101 ka shagun. RIP Saroj Khan: Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Others Mourn the Loss of Bollywood’s Ace Choreographer (View Posts).

Check Out Karan's Post Below:

Nisha too took to her social media and penned, "A picture of Rs 101 given to us by Saroj Khanji, during one of our performances in 'Nach Baliye'. Karan was given one and I was given one! We will cherish this memory forever! 4 decades 2000 songs, 'The Dancing Queen of India'. A legend." She also thanked the celebrated choreographer for "touching our lives and leaving behind a legacy". You will be immensely missed Saroj Ji!

