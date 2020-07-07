It was just some time back when new pics of Karan Patel as the new Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay went viral online. And now, to create an impact before fresh episodes of the show air from July 13, Start Plus just unveiled the new promo of the daily soap. Well, if you happen to be a fan of Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna, there's good news for you all as chances are that the lovebirds might be back together once again. As going by the little glimpse from what to expect from the show, seems like AnuPre's life is going to take a major turn. Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Patel As the New Mr Bajaj Begins Shooting For The Show, Looks Dapper In A Blue Suit (View Pics).

The promo starts with the little girl (who can be Prerna's daughter) asking a lady about does this generation have love stories that like Heer-Ranjha, Laila-Majnu? To which the woman asks, "How does she know of these love takes?" The girl replies, "Maybe I heard them in my mother's womb." Cut straight to a new scene, we get to see the child shivering from cold and there comes Prerna and hands over the red dupatta to her. However, the cloth gets carried away by the wind and reaches to Anurag. And that's how the leads meets eye-to-eye once again. Pavitra Rishta Once Again: ZEE5 Cuts Special Promo Bringing Back Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav and Ankita Lokhande's Archana On Screen (Watch Video).

Check Out Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Promo Below:

Kya is nanhi si jaan shuru karegi AnuPre ki pyaar ki nayi kasautii? Dekhiye #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 13 July se, Raat 8 baje StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par: https://t.co/Y0g4uegfIO @IamEJF @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/6AkTsxIfHv — StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 7, 2020

Well, the above clip looks interesting and we are sure that the girl is going to act as a cupid between Prerna and Anurag. However, not to forget that Rishabh Bajaj is also back, so drama and a lot of emotions is what we expect from KZK's new episodes. Stay tuned!

