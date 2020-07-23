Colors channel stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be airing its finale episode mostly in the upcoming weekend as the semi-finale is already aired. Having said that, the slot of this reality show is supposed to be taken over by the same show with new celebrities. Tentatively titled as Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, this one will see celebrities from the past seasons fighting it to win by performing many dangerous stunts. Also, if you follow KKK rigorously, you will know how the host Rohit Shetty plays an important role in the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition: Hina Khan Opts Out Due To 'Safety Reasons', Sidharth Shukla Was Never Approached (Deets Inside).

Now, as per a latest report in Tellychakkar, it suggests that Shetty will not be hosting KKK Made In India as he has moved out of the show. The report also states that the reason behind this decision by the filmmaker can be due to the current COVID-19 scare. That's not it, as per the portal, Bollywood actor's Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha have been approached to replace Rohit Shetty.

Well, this is not the first time a Bollywood actor has been in talks with the makers of KKK. As earlier, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the reality series. It will be really interesting if the above report turns out to be true. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?

For now, the celebrity contestants who have given their nod for the show are Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi. This season will reportedly be shot in Mumbai. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).