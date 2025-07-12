K-Pop and Demon in the same line, seems pretty confusing, right? Well, Netflix has made the impossible happen with their latest animation film titled Kpop Demon Hunters. The movie, loaded with action, fantasy, romance, and comedy, premiered on the platform on June 20, 2025. Within two days of its release, the animated film topped the global film charts in more than 20 countries. People are enjoying the movie so much and going gaga over its characters. KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of Rumi (Arden Cho/Ejae), Mira (May Hong/Audrey Nuna) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo/Rei Ami), who are members of a girl group named Huntr/x/x. TWICE Perform As Special Guests at Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour in Seoul; K-Pop Girl Group Slay the Stage With ‘Fancy’ and ‘Feel Special’ (Watch Videos).

While the band might appear to be just another girl group to the general public, they are actually secret demon hunters who use their voices to take down powerful demons and protect the world. A demon named Jinu proposes a strategy to the girls to help weaken the evil king. There's also a romantic angle between Rumi and Jinu, which ended on a sour note, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the second part. However, after the film's release, it was indeed revealed that the two shared a deep romantic connection and even shared a kiss, which was later removed.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’:

’KPop Demon Hunter’s Director Maggie Kang Breaks Silence on the Film’s Deleted Kiss Scene

Ever since concept photos of a kiss scene between Rumi and Jinu went viral across social media platforms, netizens expressed their disappointment about it not being in the film and questioned the makers. Reacting to this, the film's director, Maggie Kang, revealed why she decided to remove the scene. During a recent Reddit AMA, the filmmaker opened up about several BTS moments from the film and also broke her silence on the kiss scene between the film's lead characters getting removed.

#Jinumi Shippers Aint Stopping

fine, damn 😩 When the movie was still in early production, we all had the opportunity to pitch different versions of Jinu and Rumi’s date. I wanted them to have a classic aquarium one and even wrote little lines 😅😅 it was such a fun exercise! #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS #rujinu #JINUMI https://t.co/uO6oJCuW8l pic.twitter.com/vEYuts8RHV — Marion 🖍 (@galaxyspeaking) June 21, 2025

While responding to a fan's question about a removed kiss scene, Maggie Kang confirmed that there was a kiss between Rumi and Jinu in K-Pop Demon Hunters, but it was deliberately taken out. She explained that the calmness in their relationship conveyed more than actually showing the moment. In simpler terms, what she meant was, in this case, less was more. When a fan wrote, "Why did they cut the kiss scene?" director Kang replied, "The restraint is sexier." BTS Is Back! K-Pop Supergroup Reunites for First OT7 Live in 3 Years, Teases New Album Release in Spring 2026 and World Tour (Watch Videos).

A Screenshot of Maggie Kang’s Reddit AMA Session

Photo Credit: Reddit

K-Pop stans, have you watched Kpop Demon Hunters yet?

